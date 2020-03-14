Paige reveals why she can't return to the ring anytime soon

Paige

WWE Backstage panelist Paige was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes and the former Divas Champion touched upon a bunch of topics regarding her career as a professional wrestler.

Paige also opened up on making a return to the squared circle as a performer and said that it is always a possibility. She, however, added that if a return does take place, it won't be anytime soon because of a neck surgery she had in August.

"I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never. It's not going to be any time soon. That's mostly all I can say about it, it's really hard because I just had a neck surgery in August. My neck is just getting healthier quicker the second time around which is crazy, I feel absolutely fantastic. So, we'll see where it goes."

Soon after Paige's return in late 2017, she suffered an injury at a house show, following a kick from Sasha Banks in a 6-Woman Tag Team match. The injury turned out to be a career-ending one as Paige announced her retirement immediately after WrestleMania 34, where she worked as an announcer during the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Paige went on to take on several backstage roles since then, including SmackDown GM, manager to The Kabuki Warriors, and now a panelist on WWE Backstage.