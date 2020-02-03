Paige reveals why she was axed from Total Divas

Paige joined the Total Divas cast in 2014

Paige has revealed that she was replaced on Total Divas because the production team only wanted cast members who are WWE Superstars.

The two-time Divas Champion featured prominently on the reality series from 2014 to 2018 during her time as a key member of WWE’s women’s division.

However, after she was forced to announce her retirement from in-ring competition in 2018, she only made sporadic guest appearances on the ninth season of Total Divas, which aired in 2019.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Paige said she could understand why the Total Divas team did not want her to be a cast member after her retirement, and she is now hoping to land her own reality series with her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke.

“I'm kind of happy that I took a step back from that. I feel like with 'Total Divas' there's a lot of memories that I want to forget. I've had ex-boyfriends on there and I was a party animal. I want to have a new show where they can see the new me, the more adult me, and [how] focused and sober I am. I want to build something completely new, a fresh start kind of thing.” [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

