Paige's first in-ring appearance announced following her departure from WWE

Paige recently announced to the world that she won't be re-signing with WWE, where she had been involved in multiple backstage roles following her retirement from in-ring action in 2018. Now, however, it seems that the former champion is ready to take the next step in her career.

The World Association of Wrestling has announced that the 29-year-old will be returning to her home promotion where she got her start this fall at WAW Fightmare IV. While it hasn't yet been clarified how she'll be involved, the announcement states that the fan-favorite will be stepping inside the ring.

"Look who's coming home... [Paige] will be at Fightmare IV, stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade! What role will she play in the show? Stay tuned to find out!", tweeted World Association of Wrestling.

So far, only four matches have been announced for the show. Matt Cardona will lock horns with Ricky Knight Jr. (RKJ), and Paige's mother Saraya Knight will compete against former WWE star Chelsea Green.

The event is set to take place on October 15 this fall and tickets can be purchased here.

Paige recently announced her departure from WWE

On June 10, the former NXT Women's Champion announced that her contract with WWE will end on July 7. She also commented on her future inside the squared circle when she took to Twitter to share the following message with her fans:

"I know after my neck injury taking me out of in ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did and for that I'm thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I've ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part is to let the name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one. FYI, I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe," Paige wrote.

While it is uncertain whether she will be competing at Fightmare IV, it will surely be interesting to see what role the former WWE star has at the show.

