Paige sends a heartfelt tweet in support of AEW Star Nyla Rose

Paige a supportive message for a Superstar from the rival promotion

The first openly transgender wrestler in history and the former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose was subjected to a harsh comment on social media app, Twitter. Amidst the controversial exchange, Paige shared a heartfelt message in support of Rose.

In an insensitive remark, a 'fan' crossed all limits when he made a personal comment that reeked of transphobia. Rose was quick to stand up for herself and slammed the person for making such a disgraceful comment. She shared an image of the controversial tweet and gave a befitting reply which stated,

"Hey, you guys have any ideas for Halloween Costumes? I was gonna go as a complete piece of sh*t, but this guy beat me to it, and if I’m being honest he TOTALLY knocked it out the park. Oh well... Back to the drawing board."

Soon after that, former WWE Superstar Paige stepped up in support of Nyla Rose and expressed his admiration for the AEW Superstar. She hailed Rose as for making a stand and encouraged her to keep making history. Here's what Paige said,

"You can go as a beautiful bad a** queen that don’t take no sh**.. I found this pic as an example of who inspires me every day to help you out.. keep making history sis and these clowns are gonna keep being jealous!"

What's next for Nyla Rose and Paige?

Nyla Rose lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Hikaru Shida at last month's Double or Nothing PPV. She will be looking for her next challenge in the promotion, but Rose has plenty of battles to fight even when she steps outside the ring. However, she continues to set an example with her brave stance and never shies away from shutting down the trolls who often ignore her skills and focus on her personal life instead.

As for Paige, her in-ring career may have come to an end due to an unfortunate injury, but she continues to appear as a regular guest on WWE Backstage.