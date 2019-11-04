Paige wants to become the manager of a returning WWE Superstar

Paige

WWE should probably keep an out on Twitter for potential alliances and storylines as the Superstars themselves drop hints at the various possibilities.

Paige is one of those Superstars as she dropped a teaser of potentially managing a returning Superstar.

A fan mentioned Nia Jax vs. Paige to be a dream match, however, the Anti-Diva diverted the topic and claimed that she would instead love to manage Jax.

Nia Jax replied to the comment and loved the sound of Paige's proposal.

Absolutely. Would love to manage her too 😍 https://t.co/PjTz8SNNLw — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 3, 2019

Ever since retiring from in-ring competition due to a neck injury, Paige has been involved with the WWE in different capacities.

She was the SmackDown GM for a brief period before going on a short hiatus from TV. The former Divas Champion returned to become the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

However, she was forced to go on another hiatus for a neck injury, during which, the Kabuki Warriors managed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at Hell in a Cell.

Paige returned to WWE TV at the end of October to congratulate the Japenese duo. The segment ended with Asuka and Sane turning on Paige.

As things stand, Paige is without any clear direction in the WWE and she is free to be inserted into any role that the WWE seems fit. A manager's role suits her the most as she is popular while also being solid on the microphone.

Pairing her up with Nia Jax looks like a good option on paper. Both Jax and Paige are good friends behind the scenes and their alliance wouldn't seem forced if WWE wishes to go down that path.

However, Jax needs to heal up from her injuries and return for that to happen.

The former RAW Women's Champion last wrestled at WrestleMania 35 and it was later revealed that she would miss up to nine months of action after suffering ACL tears in both her knees.

Jax's rehabilitation is on schedule and the towering Superstar is expected to be back sooner rather than later.