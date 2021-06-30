Parker Boudreaux drops one-word tweet seemingly hinting towards NXT debut

As announced by WWE, the NXT Breakout Tournament will return in two weeks, and the bracket could feature one of the most talked-about rookies in the company, Parker Boudreaux.

Widely recognized for being a Brock Lesnar look-alike, Boudreaux took to Twitter to drop a pretty straightforward hint regarding his NXT debut.

"The Destroyer of Gods" needed just one word to send a loud and clear message about his immediate future.

Breakout — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) June 30, 2021

Parker Boudreaux couldn't have picked a better time to lay the groundwork for his highly-anticipated debut on NXT TV.

The NXT Breakout Tournament's first edition happened in 2019, and the tourney featured eight fresh talents. Angel Garza, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Dexter Lumis, Jordan Myles (ACH), Joaquin Wilde, Cameron Grimes, Boa and Bronson Reed competed for a massive title opportunity.

Jordan Myles, who is no longer with the WWE, won the finals against Cameron Grimes. Myles received a title shot of his liking, and he unsuccessfully challenged Adam Cole in an NXT Championship match.

Backstage update on Parker Boudreaux's progress

I've played my last snap. On to bigger things. You can connect the dots.



Video credits listed on https://t.co/8m4p3YIOej. Songs by @PeripheryBand pic.twitter.com/wFXGisL6Pv — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 16, 2021

The NXT Breakout Tournament is the ideal platform to launch new faces into the limelight, and Parker Boudreaux seems to have put his name into the hat.

The former American footballer was signed by WWE earlier this year, and has since been training for his in-ring debut at the Performance Center.

Dave Meltzer recently provided a report regarding the progress made by the current batch of PC recruits. The 'real athletes' at the PC have reportedly been praised for their physical conditioning, grasping powers, and enterprising attitude towards learning the ropes.

Meltzer added that Parker Boudreaux's name was "distinctly not mentioned as being in the same category as the others." The latest update shouldn't take away from the fact that Parker Boudreaux will carry the weight of expectations on his shoulders due to the comparisons to Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman himself endorsed Boudreaux on social media not too long ago, and the SmackDown manager backed the young star to have a 'special' 2021.

Who will be next to BREAK OUT? 💥



The #NXTBreakout Tournament returns in 2 weeks on #WWENXT, LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/QgFVIQfilF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021

