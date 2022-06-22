Pat McAfee and 4 celebrities who should have at least one more WWE match

Pat McAfee had an interesting interaction with Happy Corbin on WWE SmackDown. He was confronted by The Happy One, who accused the former of unfairly criticizing him. The 2019 King Of The Ring winner threatened a confused McAfee, who proceeded to laugh him out of the arena with the help of the WWE Universe.

Their segment sparked speculation that WWE was sowing the seeds for a feud between the two at Summerslam. McAfee and Corbin share history, having been roommates during their time together at the NFL's Indiana Colts. Fans are excited to see the two-time Pro Bowler step back into the squared circle after his stellar performance at WrestleMania 38. McAfee has been one of the best celebrities to cross over to WWE on the mic and in the ring.

With the former Colts punter potentially returning to the ring, let's explore which other celebrities we would like to see have at least one more match.

#4: Rob Gronkowski has crossed over from the NFL to WWE in the past

In recent years, Pat McAfee has not been the only NFL player to grace the WWE ring. Rob Gronkowski first made a cameo in the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal before hosting WrestleMania 36. Gronk won the 24/7 Championship on Day two of the event, marking his first title win in the company.

The legendary tight-end is a life-long WWE fan, but he has never had an extended run in the company. Having recently announced retirement from football, he could follow McAfee's lead and become a part-time competitor in the squared circle.

Not only would his athleticism, fame, and natural charisma endear him to the WWE Universe, but he would also get to work a proper match in front of a live crowd.

#3: Johnny Knoxville's WrestleMania 38 match was wildly entertaining

Knoxville and Sami Zayn delivered an incredibly fun match at WrestleMania 38

In the first pop culture crossover match of WrestleMania Night Two, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in one of the most unique matches in the history of the Show Of Shows. The Jackass star relied on some of his most famous gadgets and castmates to secure victory over The Master Strategist.

Knoxville's bout was extremely popular with audiences of both franchises, meaning a follow-up contest would be very well-received. Watching the 51-year-old outwit other sneaky heels such as The Miz would be a huge hit with the audience. Knoxville has expressed interest in returning to the ring so that fans can hope for a future comeback.

#2: Logan Paul is as good at inciting adverse reactions

Pat McAfee and Knoxville were not the only crossover stars to wow the fans with their in-ring expertise at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. On Night one of the event, Logan Paul and The Miz defeated The Mysterios in the former's in-ring debut.

Paul surpassed all expectations with his charismatic and athletic performance. However, his night ended on a sour note when his partner attacked him with a post-match Skull-Crushing Finale.

Paul's unfinished business with The A-Lister is reason enough for him to return for another bout. However, his in-ring skills and natural heel charisma left the audience asking for more, making him a valuable attraction. If he does not return to the promotion, it will be a missed opportunity for both parties.

#1: Bad Bunny set the bar high at WWE WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny put in a legendary shift at WrestleMania 37

Pat McAfee's match against Theory was possibly one of the most acclaimed celebrity matches in the company's history. However, the performance which set the bar for pop culture crossovers in many fans' eyes was Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 bow. The Latino hitmaker was one of the night's highlights as he picked up a victory against The Miz and John Morrison alongside Damian Priest.

Bunny invested his time, sweat, and heart to train for the contest, even making regular appearances to build the feud properly. The match was a satisfying conclusion to the story before he went on tour.

Meanwhile, the pop he received with a surprise appearance at the 2022 Rumble showed the audience's excitement to have him back. Next time Bad Bunny has a few weeks or months on his hands, the WWE Universe will be excited to see him make a return to in-ring competition.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Which celebrity had the better WrestleMania performance? Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 4 votes so far