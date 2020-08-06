Pat McAfee comments on punting Adam Cole in the face, attacks NXT in a video message

This week's episode of NXT ended with Pat McAfee knocking Adam Cole out with a punt kick. It was a chaotic end to the show as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and various other NXT officials were out to diffuse the confrontation between Cole and McAfee.

However, the former NFL player saw an opening and laid out Adam Cole, and Triple H was particularly not too happy with McAfee's actions as the NXT boss even shoved McAfee after the attack.

Pat McAfee was escorted out of the arena and he trash-talked NXT and its unprofessionalism on his way out.

WWE NXT posted a video on Instagram following the show in which Pat McAfee sent a message to Adam Cole and NXT. He said that the former NXT Champion could kiss his a** before stating that the brand is a place that stinks.

"Adam Cole can kiss my a**, and so can NXT. I assume you work for them. Go and spread the message. This place stinks. See ya, see ya!"

McAfee also addressed the situation with a tweet in which he explained his side of the story:

How much was I supposed to take from this beta, who is a MANIAC? Blows up on my show, breaks s***, pushes Ty. Then..I take time out of MY HONEYMOON, so we can hug it out. Then he LOSES HIS MIND AGAIN.. assaults me w/ a bottle & I'M THE 1 THAT GETS KICKED OUT? How's that fair?

How much was I supposed to take from this beta who is a MANIAC?



Blows up on my show, breaks shit, pushes Ty.



Then..I take time out of MY HONEYMOON, so we can hug it out.



Then he LOSES HIS MIND AGAIN.. assaults me w/ a bottle & I’M THE 1 THAT GETS KICKED OUT?



How’s that fair? pic.twitter.com/5jl30e8Pu8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020

The feud between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee

Advertisement

It seemed like Pat McAfee and Adam Cole had squashed their beef before NXT went on air as they had a chat backstage and looked to be on the same page. In case you didn't know, McAfee's feud with Cole started way back in 2018 when he stopped Cole from beating Aleister Black via DQ in a match during an NXT show in Indianapolis.

The rivalry went to the next level on Pat McAfee's show when Cole, who was a guest, snapped due to the repeated barbs of the host and stormed out of the show.

Pat McAfee took a break from his honeymoon to show up on NXT this week to clear all the drama, and he was the guest commentator during the NXT Tag Team titles main event between the Undisputed Era and Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner.

Adam Cole was at ringside, and he caught wind of McAfee talking trash about him. The longest reigning NXT Champion confronted McAfee, and all hell broke loose as Cole tried to chase McAfee from the commentary table after splashing a bottle of water on his face.

Triple H and many NXT officials came out to control the situation, but McAfee, who was described as a 'professional button pusher' by the Game, ended up kicking Cole in the face.

It's obvious that WWE is seemingly heading for Pat McAfee's first pro wrestling match, and it should happen against Adam Cole at NXT TakevOver: XXX.

Expect McAfee to continue to take shots at the Black and Gold brand as Cole possibly transitions towards being a babyface.