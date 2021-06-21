Pat McAfee's commentary has been a pleasant surprise for WWE

When WWE chose to hire former NFL punter Pat McAfee to their full-time mix of announcers, it took some observers by surprise.

The presence of McAfee, an ardent wrestling fan, performer and popular podcaster, meant instant mainstream exposure for WWE. The former Colts punter is well-known not just for his broadcasting ability, but for his playful behavior as well.

He's also no stranger to WWE. He not only discussed the product on his wildly successful The Pat McAfee Show, but he also engaged in a feud with NXT star Adam Cole last year. So he sort of jumped in headfirst when it came to the grappling game.

FULL MATCH - Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee: NXT TakeOver XXX https://t.co/t0Ik2OqpFC käyttäen @YouTube — Jukka Kursula (@jukkahagert1) June 13, 2021

That formula has worked for some athletes who also came into WWE from other sports and media platforms. UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey was an immediate success with the company. She took to the industry like a fish to water.

Meanwhile, multi-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski did not...

He was more like a fish in a frying pan.

WWE has been burned many times when they've reached into pro sports and pop culture for extra exposure

For every successful crossover like Bad Bunny, there ends up being a Snooki or an Art Donovon. And we may never be able to forget the nightmare that developed when LaVar Ball and his sons made a 'special appearance' on RAW.

WWE wrestler Curtis Axel disses LaVar Ball after 'embarrassing' RAW appearance, calls him a 'dumbass' https://t.co/D1bMd2tUxh pic.twitter.com/qjgCco30rD — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 28, 2017

When it comes to dealing with celebrities, WWE executives seem to be like a child near a hot stove. They can't wait to touch it, even though they know they are going to get burned. More times than not, these ideas end badly. They also leave the die-hard wrestling audience with a bad taste in their collective mouths.

So, McAfee immediately faced some doubts from fans and observers. Sure, he was a hell of a communicator, a former NFL Pro Bowler and someone with a built-in fan base of his own. But would he be able to make the transition to the weird world of wrestling when so many other celebrities have failed? Would he be a real contributor to the product? Or just another mainstream experiment that fizzled out?

Despite the thunderstorm of skepticism regarding his role with WWE, McAfee has answered a lot of those questions and quieted several of his critics. His genuine enthusiasm and devil-may-care style really mix well with the more corporate tones of Michael Cole.

McAfee not only has a great aptitude, but also the correct attitude, when it comes to his approach

He's displayed a proper amount of respect for the industry and it's reflected in his work thus far. Unlike many other mainstream stars who have dipped their toes in WWE waters, McAfee appears to have come prepared.

He's also obviously shown a commitment to get better. It's only been a couple of months so far. But over the short time that he's been in the broadcaster's chair, you can hear him getting more and more comfortable.

Pat McAfee is awesome. I don’t watch a lot of regular WWE stuff but he’s real energetic and fun. #HIAC — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) June 21, 2021

Certainly, Pat McAfee may never be Jerry Lawler or Jesse Ventura in terms of entertainment value. And as funny as he can be at times, he's unlikely to reach the level of comedy achieved by Bobby Heenan.

But he doesn't have to be any of those guys. All he has to be is the same guy he is on his show: fun-loving and laid back, but willing to strike like a cobra when it comes to a hot topic.

So the question is... Can McAfee infuse the same level of hard-nosed opinion and carefree humor that's on his podcast into a pro wrestling style?

If so, he'll win over the WWE Universe. Fans have been waiting a long time for someone behind the mic to come off as a 'no-BS' kind of guy. McAfee could fit that mold perfectly.

As Pat McAfee grows further into that role, he's got the potential to be a great color commentator. If WWE turns him loose and lets him be himself, he could be the voice for a new generation of fans.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Jack Cunningham