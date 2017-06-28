WWE News: David Otunga calls out LaVar Ball, tells Vince McMahon to make it happen

David Otunga found LaVar Ball's segment on RAW highly entertaining.

Otunga wants a piece of LaVar Ball

What’s the story?

In an interview with TMZ, WWE commentator and former Superstar David Otunga stated that he wanted Vince McMahon to book him in a segment with retired Basketball player LaVar Ball, who had recently made an appearance on WWE RAW, alongside his sons LaMelo and Lonzo Ball.

The full video of Otunga’s interview and statement can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

Former basketball player LaVar ball made an appearance with his sons LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball on the 26th June 2017 edition of Monday Night RAW. The trio were at the WWE event to promote their sports fashion company “Big Baller Brand”.

LaVar and his sons were embroiled in some controversy during their appearance in a Miz TV segment when LaMelo Ball uttered the N-word twice on the microphone. WWE have since issued a statement about the same.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, David Otunga said that he found LaVar Ball’s segment to be the most entertaining one on RAW all evening. Otunga then expressed amusement with the eccentric mannerisms of LaVar Ball on RAW, such as him running laps in the ring and taking off his shirt.

Otunga then advised LaVar Ball to “hit the gym”, critiquing his physique. Otunga then said that Ball’s segment went “off the rails” very quickly like a “runaway train” and that he wasn’t sure whether Ball knew what was going on.

With that said, Otunga added that he would “love” to see LaVar Ball back in the WWE and said that he would want to do a segment with Ball himself. Otunga then put his hands together and requested Vince McMahon to “make it happen”.

Otunga said that he would take a break from the filming of the movie to make the segment happen, would Vince McMahon happen to put it together.

What’s next?

David Otunga is currently filming for his movie “Katrina” and is expected to return to the WWE in July. As far as the Ball family is concerned, whether or not they will be coming back to the WWE remains a question, especially considering the amount of controversy that they’ve generated with LaMelo’s racist comments.

Author’s take

The possibility of seeing either David Otunga or LaVar Ball on a WWE television show again does not excite me even a little. For me, personally, seeing the two in a segment would be an instant signal to change the channel.

Here’s hoping that Otunga finishes his filming, quietly slides back into his commentary duties and the Ball family stays as far from a WWE event as possible in the future.

