"Pathetic!"- Seth Rollins reacts to WWE SmackDown segment

Seth Rollins has taken to social media to react to his interview with Kayla Braxton on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The short segment began with footage of Rollins attacking Cesaro on SmackDown two weeks ago. Rollins was asked about what will happen when his long-term rival returns, prompting The Messiah to take off his microphone and throw it in Kayla’s direction.

Writing in-character on Twitter, the former Universal Champion said Braxton’s questions were “pathetic” and a “one-sided ambush.”

NEVER AGAIN! I was expecting a PROPER INTERVIEW! This was a ONE-SIDED AMBUSH! PATHETIC! BIAS gets you NOWHERE! https://t.co/x8yfa9cxab — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 5, 2021

Earlier in the interview, Kayla Braxton mentioned Cesaro's resilience and said he has recovered from setbacks in the past.

Just as Braxton was about to say there is a “good chance” Cesaro could return soon, Seth Rollins interrupted before she could finish her question:

“I see what you’re trying to do here, Kayla,” Rollins said. “I see the way you’re trying to frame this interview. Please remember I don’t owe you or the WWE Universe anything, certainly not my time or an answer to your leading question.”

Cesaro recorded the biggest victory of his WWE career against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 in April. One month later, Rollins attacked Cesaro after his defeat against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash.

The Swiss Superman has not appeared on WWE television since Rollins viciously attacked him again on the May 21 episode of SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell (f.k.a. Zeb Colter in WWE) joined Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to review this week's WWE SmackDown episode.

He gave his opinion that WWE's creative team missed the point with Seth Rollins' interview segment:

"Well, again, he's got some great-looking jackets," Mantell said. "He's dressing well, and he dresses like a kook, which is [because] he's acting crazy. But it [the interview] didn't have a lot of substance to it. I don't know what he said about anybody, and he took his mic off, he played with it, and then just threw it at her and smiled at her. Then it was over. I mean, if that's gonna register with me... Again, it's a written interview. I think they just missed the point."

Watch the video above to hear Dutch Mantell’s thoughts on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, the Mysterios and much more.

