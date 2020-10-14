WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone, and the legendary manager answered a bunch of fan questions. Paul Ellering was asked about Roman Reigns' association with Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown, and he had nothing but praise for the duo.

"Well, Paul is an awesome talent and Roman's an awesome talent. I can't see why it wouldn't work, and I can't imagine that it won't be fantastic."

Roman Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman soon after his SummerSlam return

After being away from the ring for months on end, Roman Reigns came back at SummerSlam 2020 to attack both The Fiend and Braun Strowman. Reigns later revealed that he had joined hands with Paul Heyman, who was one of his biggest foes when he feuded with Brock Lesnar.

Heyman and Roman Reigns is a duo that the fans simply hadn't expected to ever see, but it has somehow happened. A heel Reigns being managed by Heyman is one of the most interesting angles in WWE in recent memory, and there are tons of possibilities for the two as we move ahead.