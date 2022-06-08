Paul Heyman acknowledges Kayla Braxton on her birthday

Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton remain one of the most hilarious duos on WWE programming.

Whether it was them working together on Talking Smack on Saturday mornings or their backstage interviews on SmackDown, the interactions between Heyman and Braxton are always entertaining viewing. The way these two performers play off of one another should be a blueprint that everyone in the company should strive to achieve.

In honor of Kayla Braxton's birthday, Heyman took to social media to "acknowledge" Braxton and wish her a happy birthday. But of course, he did it in a fashion that only The Wise Man could. Tweeting out:

"#HappyBirthday to my number one fan, whose sapiosexual lust for me must be ... pardon the phrase ... ACKNOWLEDGED (!!!) ... Msssssss @KaylaBraxtonWWE!" Paul Heyman tweeted.

Kayla Braxton hilariously responds to Paul Heyman's happy birthday tweet

Kayla Braxton has been very busy on her birthday, responding to multiple tweets on social media. In doing so, you just know that she would have a reply to Paul Heyman's tweet as well.

Braxton didn't disappoint as she responded to Heyman's tweet by saying that since he acknowledged her on her birthday that The Wise Man is officially her biggest fan. Tweeting out:

"I'll let this one slide today. But at least you acknowledged my birthday which means YOU'RE MY biggest fan *smiling face with three hearts emoji*," Kayla Braxton tweeted in response.

We've seen a lot less of Heyman on WWE programming as of late due to the noticeable absence of Roman Reigns. However, we know that when The Wise Man returns to SmackDown, Kayla Braxton will be ready to annoy him backstage all over again.

