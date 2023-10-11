Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns and align with surprising second-generation star? Exploring potential swerve

Paul Heyman has been showing signs of stress over the past few weeks. Last night on WWE NXT, it appeared as though he may have found the solution to his recent problems in Roman Reigns' absence.

Heyman's role in The Bloodline has become tough for him in recent weeks, and he could now have found solace in Bron Breakker. He may eventually push for him to head to the main roster to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Breakker has dominated NXT in recent months and went face-to-face with The Undertaker last night which shows how highly the company currently thinks of him. Many fans have also seen the way Heyman looked at Bron backstage on NXT and compared the way he pronounced his name to the way that he once did Brock Lesnar.

It's clear that Heyman has been looking for that Lesnar replacement for several years and he never truly got over his betrayal, so Breakker would be the perfect Lesnar mold for him to step into.

Will Bron Breakker align with Roman Reigns or go up against him?

The Bloodline appears to be recruiting at the moment and since Heyman has a soft spot for Breakker, there is always a chance that he is brought up to the main roster to be part of the family business.

As the son of Rick Steiner, Breakker is a second-generation star and would feel right at home in The Bloodline.

When Reigns does make the decision to retire from WWE, Breakker would be the perfect person to take his place and push forward on SmackDown since the business is also in his blood.

Breakker would also be a good option to dethrone Reigns and set the tone for his future.

Do you think Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns and join forces with Breakker? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE