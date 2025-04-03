Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns and CM Punk for 8-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41? It’s not Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns is set to main event his 10th WrestleMania against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in Las Vegas. The OTC has been questioning Paul Heyman's allegiance as his former client CM Punk will also be in the match. However, Reigns' Wiseman might betray him and Punk both to join hands with The Rock on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It all started when Paul Heyman revealed CM Punk to be the fifth member of Reigns' team for his WarGames match against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Things took a different turn when Punk eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble match.

Reigns made his surprise return at RAW in MSG by taking out both Punk and Rollins during their Steel Cage match. Amidst the chaos, Paul Heyman has been in a fix as his current and former clients are going to clash at WrestleMania.

However, in a bizarre twist, Paul Heyman might do the unthinkable and join hands with The Rock at The Show of Shows, becoming the third man in his faction with John Cena. He could betray both men on the first night of 'Mania and then appear on Night 2 assisting The Final Boss in helping Cena win his 17th WWE World Championship. The Wiseman could also start managing this new heel version of John Cena going forward.

This could link the ongoing storyline between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns with the Cena and Rhodes story. It could lead up to some great matches during Cena's retirement tour.

While all of this is just speculation, it will be interesting to see who Paul Heyman eventually sides with at WrestleMania 41.

Alex Shelley opens up about his history with CM Punk

The Motorcity Machine Guns made their much-awaited WWE debut last year. The TNA fame tag team immediately made their mark in the Stamford-based promotion, winning the Tag Team Championships within weeks of their arrival.

One-half of The Machine Guns, Alex Shelley recently posted a picture of himself with CM Punk on Instagram. He opened up about his history with The Second City Saint during the post, looking back at their friendship over the years.

"One of the many things I love about working for @wwe is seeing people I have loads of history and deep bonds with - people who have helped me and pushed me to be better; literally pulled me up with them. @cmpunk doesn't love the attention, which I get, so this post is definitely not about him. "I didn't do nothin,"" Alex Shelley wrote.

Punk made a name for himself in the Ring of Honor and the Indies before joining WWE in 2006. He won multiple championships there and had great matches with top stars like AJ Styles, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe.

