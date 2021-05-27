Paul Heyman teases Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Paul Heyman has teased that Brock Lesnar could return to WWE when fans are allowed to attend events again.

WWE recently announced a 25-city summer tour in front of fans, beginning with the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston, Texas. Fans will also be in attendance two nights later at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Fort Worth, Texas.

Heyman, Lesnar’s former on-screen advocate, is often asked about the eight-time WWE World Champion’s current status. In a recent interview with Houston radio station SportsTalk 790, he dropped a possible hint that Lesnar has “maybe” been waiting for fans to return:

“Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts,” Heyman said. “However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. Maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return… or maybe not, because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE television in April 2020 when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. His WWE contract expired after the event, which means he is now a free agent.

Brock Lesnar’s possible opponent if he returns to WWE

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's top attractions over the last decade

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has repeatedly stated in recent years that he wants to face Brock Lesnar one day. Despite their fighting backgrounds, the two men have never gone one-on-one in WWE or MMA.

A possible match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns has also been speculated over the last few months. Paul Heyman worked as Lesnar’s advocate between 2012 and 2020, and he now serves as Reigns’ special counsel on SmackDown.

Lesnar and Reigns have crossed paths several times in WWE in recent years. Their most memorable matches against each other took place in the main events of WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34.

