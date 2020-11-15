Sasha Banks finally became the SmackDown Women's Champion for the very first time at Hell in a Cell in October after she defeated Bayley for the title. Banks defeated her former best friend once again in a rematch on the November 6th episode of SmackDown.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion seems to have a new opponent as Carmella has attacked her twice in consecutive episodes of SmackDown. On the last SmackDown, Bayley arrived to the ring while Banks was cutting a promo before Carmella attacked her from behind and landed a Superkick.

On last week's Talking Smack, Carmella was a guest on the show and Paul Heyman lavished praise on the former SmackDown Women's Champion and her new look. Heyman also praised Carmella for boldly attacking current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks and Paul Heyman on Talking Smack

Banks was a guest on this week's Talking Smack, and the show's co-host Kayla Braxton informed Banks about what Heyman had said on last week's show. Paul Heyman had said that no one was talking about Bayley or Banks, and that everyone was now talking about Carmella. This angered Banks, who mockingly laughed at the suggestion that no one was talking about her.

Paul Heyman opened up about an anecdote that his father had told him about and hinted that Bayley and Carmella may be plotting Banks' downfall. Banks hit back at Heyman and said that she doesn't care what Heyman's father told him. She warned Carmella and challenged her to come at her face-to-face and not from behind her back.

Banks left after laying out this warning and before she left, she told Heyman "bye Paul, tell your dad I said 'hi', by the way". Heyman then said "she's a horrible guest", referring to Sasha Banks. Braxton agreed with Heyman about Banks being a terrible guest.

Sasha Banks will face current RAW Women's Champion Asuka at Survivor Series in a Champion vs Champion match. The last time these two Superstars met each other in the ring was in August, where Asuka defeated Banks in a Lumberjack match.

