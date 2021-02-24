Paul Heyman criticized for his role with Roman Reigns; Brock Lesnar's return storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns does not benefit from having Paul Heyman as his on-screen ally. He thinks the storyline only makes sense if WWE is planning another Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match.

Heyman worked as Lesnar’s advocate in 2002 and from 2012 to 2020. In August 2020, the former ECW owner began working as Roman Reigns’ special counsel on WWE SmackDown. Since the Heyman-Reigns alliance began, Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television.

Russo discussed the storyline with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Writing with Russo. He questioned why Heyman has been paired with Roman Reigns over the last six months.

"Bro, there is absolutely no need whatsoever for Paul Heyman. Nothing. Bro, the only reason he’s there is because that’s gonna be the bridge to Brock, but they’re not doing anything with it, bro.

"Bro, if you ask me, Heyman is part of the act that is making it look like a freaking cartoon. Bro, when he’s constantly staring at the belt and when he’s gazing into Roman’s eyes like he’s in love with him, I’m like, ‘Bro, will you stop? Just stop.’"

Watch the video above to find out more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns. He also discussed The Rock’s last run with WWE.

Another Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match?

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 31)

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns faced each other in main events at WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 34, and SummerSlam 2018. Vince Russo thinks Lesnar has to feud with The Tribal Chief when he returns.

“He [Heyman] has not done anything to advance the Reigns character. He’s only there as the bridge to Brock. Well, bro, if he’s there as the bridge to Brock, can we start laying that foundation?”

The most recent singles match between the two men took place at SummerSlam 2018. Roman Reigns picked up the victory to win the Universal Championship.

