Paul Heyman faces a major dilemma ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Paul Heyman is currently aligned with Roman Reigns in WWE, serving as the Wiseman to the Original Tribal Chief. Their partnership remains strong even after four years. However, as we approach the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event, there is a possibility that Heyman could face a significant dilemma during the show.

This speculation arises following the recent confirmation of several major names set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Roman Reigns & CM Punk will both be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match

One of the major challenges for Paul Heyman is the fact that both CM Punk and Roman Reigns will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Heyman, who returned alongside Punk before Survivor Series: WarGames, has maintained a strong bond with the Best in the World.

As the Men's Rumble match approaches, Heyman could find himself in a dilemma, unsure of whom to support if both Roman and Punk enter the ring simultaneously before the Royal Rumble PLE. Due to his allegiance to the Original Tribal Chief, Heyman cannot easily side against Roman Reigns, even with Punk in the picture.

Currently, Heyman is firmly aligned with Roman, but it will be intriguing to see how he navigates this complex situation if Punk and Roman confront each other before the Rumble. This raises the question of where Heyman's true loyalties lie and how he will handle such a high-stakes scenario.

Paul Heyman could be forced to stand against the OTC

It's important to remember that Paul Heyman owes a favor to the Best in the World which could become a significant factor in forcing Heyman to stand against the OTC. The Wiseman has yet to reveal the nature of the favor he owes to the Second City Saint. This makes it realistic that Punk could call in that favor by compelling Heyman to oppose Roman Reigns during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

This dilemma could present itself when Roman and Punk find themselves in the ring simultaneously during the over-the-top-rope battle. In such a situation, Heyman might be forced to make a choice.

Given Punk's favor, Paul Heyman could be compelled to align with Punk, standing against Roman Reigns despite his current allegiance to the OTC.

The actions of Heyman could lead to major consequences

If Paul Heyman faces a dilemma at Royal Rumble 2025, his actions could lead to significant consequences. According to reports, there are discussions about a potential match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

The Royal Rumble could serve as the perfect stage for WWE to plant the seeds for this high-stakes showdown. Paul Heyman's decision during the Rumble match, especially if he sides with Punk over Reigns, could play a key factor in progressing the feud.

This could ignite a feud that culminates at WrestleMania. It's important to note that, as of now, these are only reports and speculations, with nothing officially confirmed regarding a Punk vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania 41.

