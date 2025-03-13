Paul Heyman faces a major dilemma ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman seems to be heading towards a situation that will see him in a dilemma on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Currently, he is supposed to be Roman Reigns' Wiseman, but it seems that he hasn't been able to detach himself from CM Punk, especially since The Second City Saint agreed to help the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

WWE might be working towards a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, and this match would come with a huge dilemma for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Paul Heyman's loyalty will be tested

The Wiseman might find himself being torn between CM Punk and Roman Reigns ahead of The Show of Shows. He has a massive history with both of them, with The Second City Saint being one of the first Paul Heyman guys. In fact, it was Punk who coined the term during the pipe-bomb promo back in 2011.

Since 2020, Heyman has worked with Roman Reigns, and that added an extremely important chapter to his career ahead of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Keeping in mind the crucial role both the superstars have played in his career, it will not be easy for him to pick a side.

CM Punk could cash in on the favor owed by The Wiseman

When Paul Heyman asked CM Punk to be a part of the OG Bloodline for WarGames 2024, The Best in the World revealed that the Hall of Famer would owe him a favor. Following this, speculation surfaced that the favor would be Punk asking Heyman to pick him over Reigns.

Considering Reigns took out CM Punk after seeing him with Heyman, The Voice of the Voiceless might cash in the favor. He could ask Paul Heyman to choose him over Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 41. This might put him in a difficult position, but it would add an interesting angle to the Triple Threat Match.

Paul Heyman will need to watch over his shoulder regardless of his choice

Reigns and Punk are hot-headed superstars who jump into action if the scales don't tip in their favor. Whoever Heyman picks as his guy on the Road to WrestleMania, there will be one left behind with a shattered ego.

As a consequence, the Hall of Famer will continuously need to watch his back and also protect his chosen guy from not only Seth Rollins but also the one he left behind!

