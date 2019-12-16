Paul Heyman 'instrumental' in former WWE Champion agreeing to return

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 19:48 IST SHARE

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of RAW

Goldberg discussed a variety of WWE topics during his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network, including how Paul Heyman played a pivotal role in his 2016 return.

Asked by Austin if Heyman was “instrumental” in him deciding to make an in-ring comeback after 12 years away from WWE, Goldberg said he would not have returned had it not been for the former ECW owner.

“If it was not for Heyman, my comeback would not have happened. Not that he made the call to make it, it’s just that creatively that’s part of my deal, right?”

The former Universal Champion, who defeated Brock Lesnar (w/Heyman) in his comeback match at Survivor Series 2016, explained that he needed somebody to guide his storylines who already knew what would work for his character, which is where Heyman was able to help out.

“It’s not the time for a booker to come in and try to learn about you. We have to know what worked and apply it immediately. There is no trial and error. I trust him [Heyman] exponentially with my career.”

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

Goldberg’s Hall of Fame induction

In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Mark Henry, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim, The Dudley Boyz and Kid Rock.

Despite their limited time working together, Paul Heyman was selected to induct the WCW legend.