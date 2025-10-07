Paul Heyman lied to the WWE Universe

The OTC Roman Reigns made a stunning return to WWE last week, unleashing an attack on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and helping his cousins, The Usos, win the tornado tag team match. Reigns kicked off this week’s episode of RAW and was confronted by Bronson Reed and the Oracle of the Vision, Paul Heyman.Both Heyman and Reigns went on a war of words before the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that the Tribal Thief was the only person to leave Reigns bruised up to the extent that he was stretchered out of the arena. Not only that, but Bronson Reed then pointed out that Reigns’ father and his uncle, the Wild Samoans, were also never stretchered out, and that Reigns was scared of him after the assault he unleashed.While Paul Heyman emphasized Reigns being stretchered out for the first time in his career, that isn’t true. The OTC has been stretchered out of the arena before as well. Back in 2017, Reigns had an intense rivalry with the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, which turned out to be an incredible storyline.During the feud, Reigns fell prey to Strowman’s wrath backstage on RAW, where the latter unleashed a brutal attack on the Tribal Chief and further took him down to the extent that the star was forced to be stretchered out of the arena. Not only that, but Strowman also unleashed an attack on Reigns while the latter was being stretchered out, marking one of the most brutal backstage assaults in history.While Heyman stated that Bronson Reed was the first name to leave Reigns stretchered, WWE might have tried to avoid reminding fans about the last instance, because Braun Strowman was released from the company a few months ago. Time will tell what WWE has planned for the storyline next.Roman Reigns is set for action at WWE Crown Jewel 2025After his victory against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, the OTC was brutally assaulted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and Reigns needed to get his revenge against both men. After their confrontation on RAW, a massive Australian Street Fight has been confirmed between Reigns and Reed for Crown Jewel.With both men set for action yet again, it would be interesting to see how things work out between both men this time around. Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.