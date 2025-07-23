Paul Heyman to make the ‘Roman Reigns offer’ to former WWE Champion and have him turn heel? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a main event segment with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. During the segment, Heyman shocked the world when he offered Roman a spot in his group. Not just a spot, but the spot. He offered him the position of their leader.Roman Reigns, of course, declined Heyman's offer. Whether Paul was being legitimate or not isn't clear, but there is a chance that the WWE Hall of Famer will offer this same deal to a different superstar, and this one might accept it: CM Punk.The former world champion has a big match at SummerSlam. The Second City Saint will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The bout will surely be incredible, but Punk is the underdog going into it.Paul Heyman knows that. Moreover, the WWE Hall of Famer knows that CM Punk wants that world title desperately. As a result, he might reach out to his former best friend and client and try to arrange a deal that could lead to The Voice of the Voiceless winning that prize.At SummerSlam, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could show up at ringside while Paul Heyman distracts the referee. A Spear and Tsunami combination could be enough to take Gunther out so Punk can then pin The Ring General for the win.CM Punk is no stranger to leading factions in WWEIf CM Punk accepts this 'Roman Reigns offer', it would mean he would be the leader of this stable. That might be enticing both because of the world title win, but also because it would be stabbing an injured Seth Rollins in the back.With that being said, CM Punk wouldn't be a bad choice for this role in WWE. He is no stranger to leading factions in World Wrestling Entertainment. Punk has led two major stables in the past.For example, Punk took over The Nexus from Wade Barrett. This means his taking over a group isn't exactly unheard of. Before that, The Second City Saint led The Straight Edge Society on Friday Night SmackDown. His time leading both groups was quite memorable.Now that Punk is a more established veteran, leading a stable in WWE may prove to be even more effective for him. If he can patch things up with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the trio, along with Paul Heyman's oversight, could truly take over the company. This might all begin at SummerSlam.