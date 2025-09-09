Paul Heyman to make sure former world champion returns as The Vision's newest member? Chances explored

The Vision finds itself in the middle of a feud with The Usos. Meanwhile, faction leader Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, are busy dealing with CM Punk and AJ Lee.On this week's Monday Night RAW, the recently reunited Usos were confronted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. During the exchange, Jimmy and Jey Uso took shots at their former Bloodline stablemate, Paul Heyman. The Oracle is now a member of The Vision after he helped Rollins beat Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.The Usos' dig at Heyman didn't sit well with the Hall of Famer, who took to social media to express his frustration. He also dropped a huge tease, claiming that his next move will be much more shocking than his actions at WrestleMania 41. Heyman could bring back a former world champion as a member of the heel group.Heyman is no stranger to working with the top guys of the business, and if there's one man who has dominated the main roster scene since being called up from NXT, it's Gunther. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has lost the title twice in 2025 and is currently absent from television. With a little guidance from Heyman, The Ring General could make his return to TV, this time as the newest member of The Vision. Despite being stretchered off the arena at Clash in Paris, Reigns' return to WWE is inevitable. The OTC could reunite with The Usos against The Vision, meaning that Reed and Breakker will find themselves outnumbered. But considering the genius of Heyman, that might not be the case if he somehow manages to convince Gunther to join his group.Gunther could benefit from joining The VisionOne of the main reasons for Gunther to join forces with Paul Heyman and company would be for him to get closer to the World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins. Internally, he could play a major role in causing issues within the faction or even kick Rollins out of the group to become the leader.We've already seen Paul Heyman betray multiple superstars over the years. If he eventually backstabs Rollins, it wouldn't come as a surprise. For now, things are fine within The Visionary's faction, and its members remain on the same page. However, the addition of a former World Heavyweight Champion like The Ring General would surely spice things up.