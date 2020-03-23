Paul Heyman makes bold claim about his career ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36

Paul Heyman is set to represent Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre

As Brock Lesnar prepares to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, Paul Heyman has claimed that he is the most successful manager in wrestling history.

Lesnar’s advocate has been by his client’s side for several high-profile matches at WrestleMania events, including in 2014 when he watched on from ringside as “The Beast” broke The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30.

After ESPN replayed the historic pay-per-view on Sunday, Heyman joined in with a conversation about his career on Twitter and boldly stated that five legendary managers – Bobby Heenan, Lou Albano, Freddie Blassie, Ernie Roth and Bobby Davis – can “bow down” to his 33-year record.

Let's give the credit I have EARNED. No manager has ever managed more champions. None have been in more @WWE #WrestleMania main events. My body of work? Over 33 years. On top. Heenan? Albano? Blassie? Ernie? Bobby Davis? Bow down! I'm #1. And I even redefined the role!#Advocate pic.twitter.com/C0VbAM6ylI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 23, 2020

Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 36

On-screen, Paul Heyman will represent Brock Lesnar when the WWE Champion faces Drew McIntyre in what is being advertised as one of the main events of this year’s two-night WrestleMania.

Off-screen, the former ECW owner is a busy man behind the scenes in WWE these days, as he combines his role as Lesnar’s advocate by reporting directly to Vince McMahon as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW.

With WrestleMania 36 set for April 4-5, it is currently unclear which night the Lesnar vs. McIntyre match will take place.