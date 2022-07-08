Paul Heyman makes major claim about his relationship with The Bloodline in a throwback picture

Special Counsel Paul Heyman recently shared a major claim about his relationship with The Bloodline's family during his early career in the industry.

Paul Heyman is currently the Special Advocate for the undisputed champions Roman Reigns and The Usos. Heyman worked as an executive across various independent promotions before becoming the owner and overlooking Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1993. In early 2000s, Paul managed Brock Lesnar and was the General Manager of SmackDown for a brief period.

During his tenure with WCW in the early 90s, Heyman worked as a manager under the name 'Paul E. Dangerously' where he managed the talent. Many of the leading stars whom he has managed have garnered immense success, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, Paul Wight (fka Big Show), and many more.

The Special Advocate recently shared a throwback post featuring the Samoan SWAT Team comprised of The Usos' real-life father, Rikishi, and his brother, Samu in 1989.

"Wise Man to the #BLOODLINE for Decades! 1989 - #WCW "Paul E Dangerously" and the Samoan Swat Team (Samu and Fatu aka @TheREALRIKISHI aka father of @WWEUsos)."

Twitter users took a trip down memory lane with Paul Heyman's post

The Wise Man has been associated with members of the Anoa'i family, thus showcasing his expansive expertise in the industry. Known for his elocution, mostly portraying a heel enabled him to become a fan favorite.

The wrestling world had mixed reactions to the Wise Man's post on his association with The Bloodline's family.

One fan stated that despite Heyman managing Roman Reigns, his favorite client will always be Brock Lesnar:

Another fan shared an image of the current members of the Samoan Swat Team, currently on Major League Wrestling (MLW):

One Twitter user cited that the OG's remember the old days when Paul Heyman was managing Rikishi and his brother:

Another fan recalled a time when he was known as 'Paul E. Dangerously':

Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time in a premium live event against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The stipulation for the match is a Last Man Standing match, and will allegedly be the last in the feud between the two men that has lasted for nearly seven years.

