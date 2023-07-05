Paul Heyman may be stolen from Roman Reigns by 30-year-old star; did WWE tease it at Money in the Bank?

Roman Reigns came up short at WWE Money in the Bank and was pinned for the first time in almost four years by his cousin, Jey Uso. The downfall of Reigns may only just be beginning as many fans have spotted the exact moment where Solo Sikoa seemingly lost faith in his Tribal Chief. Hence, The 30-year-old could now decide to take The Bloodline from him.

The Usos have already announced that Roman Reigns will be put on trial this week on SmackDown when his crimes over the last few months will come to light. Moreover, some believe he could be replaced as The Bloodline's leader soon.

In recent weeks, The Usos have pushed for Solo Sikoa to be seen as the new Tribal Chief. Given Sikoa's reaction to Roman Reigns crying at Money in the Bank, he would seemingly be a much better choice to lead the faction than Reigns himself.

Roman Reigns could now face Jey Uso at SummerSlam

If Solo Sikoa becomes the new Tribal Chief, he could take Paul Heyman and leadership of The Bloodline from Reigns. Meanwhile, the Undisputed Universal Champion could then push for a match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023, where he would have the opportunity to take them back.

It's an exciting situation since Reigns has now finally shown weakness, but he is still the world champion. Hence, many other stars on SmackDown will smell blood in the water and push for a shot at The Tribal Chief's gold.

Will Jey Uso be able to overthrow The Tribal Chief and bring an end to The Bloodline as we know it, or will he need to take away his championship first? Only time will tell.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will turn his back on Reigns and take his place at the head of the table? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

