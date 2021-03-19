Paul Heyman names two WWE Superstars who could become a "huge box office attraction"

Paul Heyman has named Big E and Apollo Crews as two WWE Superstars who could potentially "step up" to challenge Roman Reigns and become "a huge box office attraction."

In a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, the special counsel to the current Universal Champion was asked whether or not there could be another potential clash between Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Almost avoiding the topic of Lesnar, Paul Heyman went on to list numerous other names he feels could be in line to take on The Tribal Chief. However, he would single out Big E and Apollo Crews as two names that could main event a WrestleMania show against Reigns.

"I can't discount, and I think we would all be remissed to discount, some of the new stars in WWE that I have had these discussions with on Talking Smack. Big E, Apollo Crews. Those are two people, just for example, that could truly step up into the main event on a global basis atmosphere and become the huge box office attraction that Roman Reigns needs to Main Event against at a WrestleMania." - Esquire Middle East

Paul Heyman names several other potential challengers for Roman Reigns

Ladies and gentlemen, my interview with the legendary advocate, producer and promoter Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle)



Read here:https://t.co/IlGYamPSSe — William Mullally (@whmullally) March 18, 2021

Paul Heyman also rattled off various other names he sees as probable future challengers for Roman Reigns, including Reigns' former foe Brock Lesnar.

"I think there's a lot of big money matchups. For Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar is absolutely positively one of them. But Roman Reigns versus The Rock is also huge box office. Roman Reigns one more time against John Cena would be huge box office. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at a WrestleMania would be huge box office."

"I can't tell you that next year's WrestleMania shouldn't be Roman Reigns versus Big E or Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns versus Apollo Crews. These are huge superstars stepping into their own the same way Roman Reigns stepped into his own last August."

Paul Heyman will be ringside this weekend when Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

Reigns vs. Edge is the current direction for WrestleMania 37. But that could all change if Bryan manages to become the new Universal Champion at Fastlane.