Paul Heyman should NOT become Brock Lesnar's advocate

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed the end of a long-running alliance between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

Heyman's loyalty to Reigns had been in question for quite some time before their split. His involvement with Brock Lesnar was becoming more and more suspicious every week. When questioned by Reigns, Heyman did not give a proper reason for his strange behavior, which was becoming a matter of concern for the Tribal Chief.

House of Rasslin @HouseofRasslin This last segment with Roman Reigns questioning Paul Heyman's loyalty is so damn intriguing. Months in the making. #Smackdown This last segment with Roman Reigns questioning Paul Heyman's loyalty is so damn intriguing. Months in the making. #Smackdown

The Special Counsel finally admitted on the latest edition of SmackDown that he was protecting his client from the wrath of Brock Lesnar. This meant Heyman was purposefully keeping the Universal Champion away from Lesnar, as he didn't believe Reigns stood a chance against The Beast.

Ultimately, Reigns had to make the tough decision to fire Heyman. He did so in an impactful way, laying down his beloved Wiseman with a Superman Punch.

But before Reigns could do further damage, Brock Lesnar arrived to make the save. He took out the entire Bloodline with ease and even got the chance to obliterate Roman. The Beast hit two earth-shattering F5s on his Day 1 opponent, sending a big message before the pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar does not need Paul Heyman anymore.

Mike Mayer @offthemike28



The opening segment last night was awesome.



With Heyman he was almost like a cyborg…this is the best version of Brock @RajGiri_303 I love this version of Brock. He feels fresh and likable. He’s great on the mic and a lot of fun.The opening segment last night was awesome.With Heyman he was almost like a cyborg…this is the best version of Brock @RajGiri_303 I love this version of Brock. He feels fresh and likable. He’s great on the mic and a lot of fun.The opening segment last night was awesome. With Heyman he was almost like a cyborg…this is the best version of Brock

After being relieved from his duties as Special Counsel, Paul Heyman might think of re-aligning himself with Brock Lesnar. However, there are certain reasons why that should not happen.

Paul Heyman is one of the most gifted talkers in the pro wrestling business. His presence is enough to make anyone look larger than life. He is up there with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan as one of the greatest wrestling managers of all time.

However, it wouldn't be a smart decision for Heyman to do the talking for someone who is already exceptional on the mic. Brock Lesnar has proved to fans in recent weeks that he can keep up with the very best on the mic. He has busted the myth that he can't 'talk.'

Raz @Raz42071 Sam Roberts @notsam Can we finally admit Brock Lesnar is excellent at every aspect of pro wrestling? #SmackDown Can we finally admit Brock Lesnar is excellent at every aspect of pro wrestling? #SmackDown I always said he never "needed" @HeymanHustle . They were a great combo but truth is Brock could always kill it on the Mic. Anyone who saw his interviews in UFC would know that. He was silent assassin because that worked for the character. But was not due to lack of skills. twitter.com/notsam/status/… I always said he never "needed" @HeymanHustle. They were a great combo but truth is Brock could always kill it on the Mic. Anyone who saw his interviews in UFC would know that. He was silent assassin because that worked for the character. But was not due to lack of skills. twitter.com/notsam/status/…

Since Lesnar no longer requires Heyman as a mouthpiece, it doesn't make sense to keep them together. Paul's alignment with Roman Reigns gave him a new career direction by taking him away from Brock.

Now, if WWE decides to make him an advocate again, it would be a step back for his character.

Paul Heyman needs to provide his managerial services to a new superstar.

WWE can easily keep Heyman away from Lesnar by throwing a new superstar into the mix. Imagine someone like Bron Breakker or Pete Dunne with this mastermind. Not only will it give Heyman's character a new direction, but it will also benefit the superstar involved.

Working with a veteran like Paul Heyman would definitely be a dream opportunity for any WWE Superstar. It would also be a great way for him to redeem himself from the guilt of not doing enough with stars like Curtis Axel and Cesaro.

Also Read Article Continues below

The company can build an entire storyline around Paul Heyman preparing these young guns to battle against Roman Reigns. He would definitely be enraged by Roman's betrayal and would like to become the reason for his downfall.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Paul Heyman should work with Brock Lesnar or a new superstar? Brock Lesnar New Superstar 3 votes so far