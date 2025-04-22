Paul Heyman to recruit female WWE star, big title change, new Judgment Day member? 4 Ideas for Becky Lynch following her heel turn

The post-WrestleMania 41 WWE RAW saw a shocking heel turn. Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria lost their Women’s Tag team championship to LIV Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after winning 24 hours before at the Show of Shows. The Man showed her true colours as she attacked Valkyria after losing gold, perplexing everyone.

With The Man turning heel after a long time, things are bound to get interesting for the Women’s division on Monday Night RAW.

In this listicle, we look at three directions Becky Lynch has taken after she has yet again embraced her darker persona:

#4. Joining forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

WrestleMania 41 on Saturday went off-air with a massive twist. Paul Heyman double-turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk, delivering two low blows in a row, then joined forces with Seth Rollins and handed him the steel chair.

Seth Rollins has officially become the new Paul Heyman guy. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Wiseman expressed that they will add some muscles, and he has a name in mind. Becky Lynch could ultimately emerge as Rollins and Heyman's alliance's newest member.

#3. Dethrone Lyra Valkyria at 2025 Backlash

Becky Lynch could challenge her prodigy for her Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and both women could lock horns at the first PLE after 'Mania: WWE Backlash 2025.

Fans buzzed about a potential match-up between Lyra Valkyria and Becky. Since the Irish Superstar became the inaugural Women’s IC Champion, colliding between the two could be another historic affair.

#2. Join the Judgment Day faction

WWE WrestleMania Sunday saw Finn Balor being betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who pinned him when he was three-count away from capturing the IC Title. “Dirty” Dom connected with Five Star Frog Splash and covered Balor to register the historic win.

The Judgment Day faction has been hanging on a thin thread. Mysterio pinned Balor, escalating the tensions even more within the group.

Although Finn Balor claimed that whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, he was visibly upset with the fallout. To counter Mysterio and Morgan, the Prince could welcome former girlfriend and student Becky Lynch to Judgment Day and kick Liv and Dominik out.

#1. Becky Lynch might become a double WWE champion

With her actions on Monday Night RAW, The Man Becky Lynch has made it clear she is back on her ascent to the top, where she belongs, and she doesn’t want to look past.

The Former WWE Women’s World champion could first beat Lyra at the 2025 Backlash PLE and then chase the women's title. After being crowned as a double champion, cementing her legacy as one of the all-time greats.

