Paul Heyman to return on SmackDown & make a heartbreaking announcement about Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility 

Paul Heyman could return to SmackDown this Friday night and make a shocking announcement about Roman Reigns. The OTC hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since a brutal attack from Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.

The Wiseman could come to the blue brand this week and pull off a major trick on the WWE fans, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Heyman could announce this week that Roman Reigns will pull himself out of WrestleMania, to the dismay of fans. He could sell it in a way that makes everyone shocked and sad, until the plot twists on Monday.

On the next edition of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden, CM Punk will face Seth Rollins inside a steel cage. Roman Reigns could shockingly return and decimate both superstars in the ring.

At the Royal Rumble, after their eliminations, Seth Rollins snapped and attacked both Roman Reigns and Punk after the latter two superstars had a little argument of their own.

Roman Reigns could return this Monday night, enter the steel cage, and attack both superstars. This could set up a Triple Threat match between the three at WrestleMania 41, where all of them would have the opportunity to vent all the frustrations they have with each other.

Paul Heyman compares The Bloodline with the wrestlers he has managed in the past

The Bloodline is considered to be one of the greatest works of Heyman. However, The Wiseman has managed some legendary names in the past, including The Undertaker, Stone Cold, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and more.

Recently, in an interview on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast with O'Shea Jackson & TJ Jefferson, Heyman was asked about the experience of working with The Bloodline in comparison to the previous superstars he has worked with. Here is what The Special Counsel had to say.

"While you can take the eclectic mix of people who have been 'Paul Heyman Guys' in the past, there is only one Paul Heyman Tribal Chief and taking a mix of 'Paul Heyman Guys' doesn't mean they're always gonna mesh well. If we're comparing stables, the 'Paul Heyman Guy' stable, while impressive in just the names that are included, doesn't compare to The Bloodline that was put together by the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns." [h/t to Wrestling Inc.]

With WrestleMania season around the corner, we should see our Tribal Chief and his Wiseman appear anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if he can lead his OTC to victory again on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

