Paul Heyman not returning to WWE anytime soon amid The Bloodline's chaos?  Exploring The Wiseman's comments

Paul Heyman has been one of the pivotal elements in The Bloodline saga, as his contribution to this storyline has been paramount. Ever since Roman Reigns made his return at SummerSlam 2024, the WWE Universe has been hoping for The Wiseman to make his much-anticipated comeback as well. However, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of the Hall of Famer.

While talking with Sam Roberts at the Fanatics Fest, Heyman stated that he would come back to television only when his return would have relevance to the ongoing storyline. The Hall of Famer emphasized the fact that his return will completely depend on the need of the situation and when the time is right for him to be injected into The Bloodline saga.

Although fans believe that Roman Reigns' return has set the stage for the veteran's homecoming, Paul Heyman looks at it from a different perspective. The Wiseman stated that he would only reunite with Reigns when he could add some value to The Original Tribal Chief and catapult the storyline. Heyman negated the idea of simply hanging around Roman and basking in the latter's stardom.

The 58-year-old veteran's statement seems to indicate that he is not returning to WWE anytime soon. Paul Heyman feels that The Bloodline's storyline is currently in a phase that does not necessarily require his on-screen presence. However, The Wiseman made a bold statement, saying that when he comes back, it will be a moment worthy of setting up long-term implications for the ongoing narrative.

It will be interesting to see when fans get to witness the Hall of Famer reuniting with Roman Reigns amid The Bloodline's chaos on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman seemingly working from backstage in WWE

Even though Roman Reigns made his presence on SmackDown for the second week in a row, The Wiseman was nowhere to be seen. As a result, there have been several questions about Paul Heyman's whereabouts. However, it looks like Heyman has been pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

The Hall of Famer seems to be working from backstage and providing valuable input in the ongoing storyline around The Bloodline. He is believed to be helping out Reigns and others from behind the curtains, as WWE is possibly holding up his on-screen appearance for now.

Paul Heyman was also spotted backstage at SummerSlam 2024, though he did not return alongside The OTC. Hence, he seems to have adopted an off-screen role at this point and is playing an essential part in the ongoing saga on SmackDown from behind the scenes.

It will be interesting to see when Heyman makes his much-anticipated comeback to television and whether it leads to a reunion with Roman Reigns.

