Roman Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman on the SmackDown following his return at WWE SummerSlam earlier this year. Reigns went on to win the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match at the Payback PPV.

Roman Reigns is currently embroiled in a heated feud with his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against his cousin at Clash of Champions. The duo are set to face off once again tonight at WWE Hell In A Cell in an 'I Quit' match.

Paul Heyman reveals what fans can expect at Hell In A Cell when Roman Reigns faces Jey Uso

If you disrespect the Head of the Table ... then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table.

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on Gorilla Position. During the interview, Heyman spoke about Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's match at Hell In A Cell and opened up about what fans can expect to see. Heyman predicted a level of viciousness fans didn't usually see in WWE:

I think what you can expect in a Hell in a Cell match with Roman Reigns and his first cousin, Jey Uso, is savagery that you’re not used to seeing within WWE, especially in an I Quit match. This match was designed so that one man has to forfeit his claim to be better than the other. One man has to forfeit his goals of being the single biggest star in WWE, the Universal Champion. One man has to forfeit his privilege of even attempting to claim to be the head of the family. So there is a lot on the line. It’s not just the Universal Title. It’s the head of the family. It’s pride. It’s the generations and generations beforehand and the generations and generations to come that will look upon the winner of this match as the definitive authentic head of the family. It’s a family that I would dare say is the most star-driven family in the history of sports entertainment. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Roman Reigns has told Jey Uso, in the build up to the match, that he and his brother along with their wives and children will be out of the Samoan Dynasty if he loses.

