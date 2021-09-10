Paul Heyman teases major reveal upon Brock Lesnar's SmackDown return

Brock Lesnar's WWE return on SmackDown will reveal the answer to a burning question, as per his former manager Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman recently sat down with the New York Post and opened up about Brock Lesnar's return on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. Heyman started off by saying that this situation was bound to arise someday.

He then added that an important question will finally be answered when Brock Lesnar makes his way to the ring at Madison Square Garden. As per Heyman, fans will finally learn why he, who was once Brock Lesnar's advocate, joined forces with Roman Reigns last year. Check out Heyman's full comments below:

"I think we all knew this situation was going to come to a head someday," said Heyman. "From the moment I appeared on SmackDown television with Roman Reigns, it was, “Oh my God what is Brock Lesnar’s advocate doing with Roman Reigns now?” This is an unanswered question that has to be addressed and no better place to address it than Brock Lesnar’s first appearance on television in 18 months in The World’s Most Famous Arena Madison Square Garden live on television."

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have a lot of history together

When Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut immediately after WrestleMania 18 in 2002, Paul Heyman was by his side. The two men have gone through several ups and downs over the past two decades. Lesnar wrestled his most recent match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, where he lost the WWE Championship.

Paul Heyman joined hands with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown a few months later. The alliance left the WWE Universe dumbstruck, as Heyman and Reigns had never seen eye to eye in the past. Reigns has been ruling the SmackDown brand ever since he turned heel shortly after SummerSlam 2020. Heyman will have an interesting role to play when Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown.

What do you think is going to happen when Brock Lesnar returns to the blue brand? Who will come out victorious when Lesnar finally collides with Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts below!

