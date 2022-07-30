Paul Heyman sends a four-worded message before WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman recently shared a message ahead of SummerSlam.

The behemoth of a clash between The Tribal Chief and Brock Lesnar will conclude at the upcoming Premium Live Event. They will clash in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Heyman has played a pivotol role in both men's careers and their journey to being one of the top superstars in the company.

The Wise Man has also seemingly attempted to convert Theory to become a 'Paul Heyman Guy.' The youngest MITB winner has been teasing at cashing in on his briefcase during the match between Reigns and Lesnar.

Paul Heyman took to Twitter to share an image of himself holding the Universal Championship with the caption:

"Then. Now. Forever. Together."

Hall of Famer thinks Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

The Head of the Table with Paul Heyman by his side has been an unstoppable force. He has remained unpinned and undefeated since winning the Universal Championship in 2020. Reigns has etched his name in history by being the Universal Champion for nearly 690 days and counting.

In an interaction with Wrestling Inc., Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart said Paul Heyman will play a crucial role in the match and even potentially betray The Tribal Chief.

“The main event is going to be a lot of surprises... The key to the main event tomorrow night is going to be — you know who? Paul Heyman, that’s right. Because, is Paul going to stick with the Tribal Council Leader, Roman Reigns, or is he going to flip the coin and join his good old buddy Brock Lesnar? So that’s who I’m going to be watching out for, is Paul Heyman.”

Many 'Paul Heyman Guys' have gone on to have successful careers in the industry. However, many of his clients have been betrayed by the Special Counsel. Additionally, he has also taken The Usos under his wing, who are the current undisputed WWE tag team champions and longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

