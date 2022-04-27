Paul Heyman sends a message to AEW star's manager on Twitter

Paul Heyman sent a wholesome message to AEW's Vickie Guerrero in his latest tweet.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds ever to grace a professional wrestling ring. The WWE veteran has received praise from all corners of the wrestling world for his contributions to the business. Meanwhile, Guerrero has held several roles in WWE and is the current manager of AEW star Nyla Rose.

Vickie Guerrero recently took to Twitter to comment on a throwback picture featuring herself and Heyman. The former ECW owner noticed Vickie's tweet and responded with a heartfelt message.

"I appreciate your proclamation of #respect, Madame @VickieGuerrero, and assure you the pleasure was always mine to have the opportunity to work with YOU!" Heyman wrote.

Check out their exchange below:

Paul Heyman and Vickie Guerrero both did quite well as on-screen authority figures

Back during the height of the PG Era, Vickie Guerrero was a massive heel on WWE TV. She portrayed the role of SmackDown General Manager from 2007 to 2011 and RAW General Manager from 2011 to 2013. Vickie's most notable storyline was her on-screen romantic alliance with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The angle saw Vickie abusing her powers to help Edge stay at the top of SmackDown's hierarchy. However, the Rated-R Superstar later cheated on Guerrero, leaving her heartbroken.

A furious Vickie booked Edge in a Hell In A Cell match against The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2008. The match in question has since gained iconic status and is regarded as one of the greatest Hell in a Cell bouts of all time. Guerrero requested her release in 2014. She started appearing in AEW from 2019 and is the current manager of former All Elite Women's World Champion, Nyla Rose.

Meanwhile, Heyman made a name for himself during the Attitude Era, running Extreme Championship Wrestling. After WWE bought out ECW, he took on an announcing role in WWE. He also took on writing duties for WWE programming before having several on-screen authority and managerial positions.

The former SmackDown GM is still going strong in WWE. He currently serves as the "Special Counsel" of Roman Reigns. The duo, along with The Usos, have been ruling the blue brand for about two years now.

What did you think of Vickie Guerrero's WWE run? Do you believe a full-fledged on-screen alliance between Vickie and Heyman would've worked?

