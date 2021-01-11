"A Hall of Fame run" - Paul Heyman on his current tenure with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has made a bold claim via his social media. Responding to a fan who stated that he should be in the Hall Of Fame, Paul Heyman claimed that his current run with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in itself Hall Of Fame worthy.

Heyman shared his response via his Twitter account after a fan praised him for his mic skills and referred to him as the "GOAT." The fan would inform WWE to put Heyman in "every Hall Of Fame."

Heyman thanked the fan for his kind and "very accurate" words before saying that the Hall Of Fame can wait. He would then describe his tenure with Roman Reigns being a Hall Of Fame run all by itself. He ended the post by stating that they are just getting started.

Paul Heyman has been working with Roman Reigns for some time now. He has managed to elevate Reigns' mic skills and character to a whole new level during this time.

To claim that this would put him in the Hall Of Fame is a bit of a stretch, but he must be commended for the work he has done with the Big Dog. This is not the first time Heyman has helped a WWE Superstar's career, having been the long-time manager of Brock Lesnar.

What is next for Paul Heyman's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns?

Heyman's services are currently enlisted under that of Roman Reigns. He serves as special counsel to the Tribal Chief. Currently, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have involved themselves in a feud with WWE official Adam Pearce. Pearce was forced into winning a gauntlet match on the most recent episode of SmackDown, making him the new number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. He will challenge for the title at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Paul Heyman has clearly done wonders for Roman Reigns' career. If they continue down this path, it surely will be a Hall Of Fame run. What do you think of Heyman's work with the Big Dog? Let us know down below.