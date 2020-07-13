Paul Heyman slams tweet for 'disrespecting' Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman certainly goes above and beyond for Brock Lesnar.

This time, he decided to correct a birthday wish and it's not even surprising.

Find someone who defends you like Paul Heyman defends Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is an icon in the world of pro-wrestling. It is safe to assume that the WWE legend never steps away from his role of Brock Lesnar's advocate, be it for storylines or on social media. Recently, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to slam a post from the official WWE handle of BT Sport that seemingly 'disrespected' Brock Lesnar.

In order to wish Brock Lesnar on his 43rd birthday, the official Twitter handle of 'WWE ON BT Sport' put up a post. They listed all of Brock Lesnar's achievements and the concluded their message by saying that he was 'one of the all-time greats'.

🏆 5 x WWE Champion

🏆 3 x WWE Universal Champion

👊 1 x Royal Rumble winner

👑 1 x King of the Ring

💰 1 x Mr. Money in the Bank



Happy birthday to one of the greatest of all-time, Brock Lesnar 💀 pic.twitter.com/iqTrStcZcz — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 12, 2020

The last line didn't sit well with Paul Heyman who firmly believes Brock Lesnar is the greatest as opposed to 'one of the greatest'. He then went on to educate the admin of the Twitter handle 'WWE on BT Sport' and said that it was not a compliment and they accept their apology.

His demanding tweet read,

"One of" is not a compliment. Certainly not to the Reigning Defending Undisputed Greatest of All Time ... BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!! We hereby accept your apologies, in advance. Disrespectfully, Paul Heyman

SIGH!@btsportwwe:



"One of" is not a compliment.



Certainly not to the Reigning Defending Undisputed Greatest of All Time …



BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!!



We hereby accept your apologies, in advance



Disrespectfully,

Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle)#Advocate@BrockLesnar @WWE https://t.co/f8ZHLq6gPe — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 12, 2020

It is safe to say that Paul Heyman would not leave any chance of putting Brock Lesnar over, even when they are not actively involved in any storyline. After all, he is the advocate of the 'Beast Incarnate' and wants everyone to acknowledge his client's undisputed greatness in WWE.

What's next for Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Advertisement

Paul Heyman was recently removed from his role as the Executive Producer of RAW after the flagship show of WWE recorded low ratings. It was revealed on WWE 's official website that the promotion is now 'consolidating both teams from RAW and SmackDown into one group', headed by Bruce Prichard.

As for Paul Heyman, WWE confirmed that he will now focus on his role as an in-ring performer. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, last appeared at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

There have been rumours about Brock Lesnar's plausible return at SummerSlam. However, there are no solid reports about his return as of now, and it could be a while before we see the 'Beast Incarnate' inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book Brock Lesnar'sreturn when it happens.