Paul Heyman to switch sides and ditch The Bloodline soon? Analyzing the major clues on SmackDown

Paul Heyman's role in the rise of The Bloodline can't be questioned. Heyman has been key in keeping the faction together. While Bloodline might have lost a member in Jey Uso, Heyman's efforts on SmackDown have still kept the heel faction relevant as fans continue to talk about them.

However, there is a chance that Heyman, who has been ever loyal to Roman Reigns, might soon change sides to betray him, and join another faction. The faction Heyman could potentially guide into becoming bigger than The Bloodline is The Judgment Day.

On SmackDown this week, Rhea Ripley pitched an idea to The Wiseman about Bloodline and The Judgment Day working together. While Heyman liked the idea, Ripley's antics caught him off guard.

The Women's World Champion asked Heyman to acknowledge her. Usually, Heyman would have a witty response to the same. However, this time he had a rare serious look. Hence, Ripley with her boldness could potentially convince The Wiseman to come and work with The Judgment Day.

From Paul Heyman's point of view as well, this potential deal could be beneficial. While staying with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has its perks, in recent times Heyman seems to have lost his footing in the faction, with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso doing what they want. Hence, it won't be shocking to see The Wiseman leave.

Wrestling veteran says Paul Heyman keeps The Bloodline in line

While The Bloodline has earned a reputation due to their success inside the ring, it is Paul Heyman, a non-wrestler, who helped them navigate the rough waters of WWE. In his time with the faction, Heyman has been the mind behind some crucial decisions that turned into glorious moments for the heel faction.

One wrestling veteran who acknowledges Paul Heyman's contributions to The Bloodline is Jim Ross. During an episode of Grilling JR, the former WWE commentator called Heyman brilliant and said he was one of the MVPs in WWE. Ross said:

"Imagine the presentation of this group without Paul [Heyman]. I can't, because he keeps them all in line, he suggests promos and all those things. He's brilliant and Paul Heyman is one of the MVP's of WWE right now, in my opinion, and looks like he's not slowing down," [From 0:50 - 1:16]

Hence, if Heyman ever decides to leave The Bloodline, it will be a massive blow to Roman Reigns and the heel faction. Fans will be certainly keen on seeing how Reigns will cope without his Wiseman, if that does happen.

