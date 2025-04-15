Paul Heyman to teach Roman Reigns a lesson by bringing back a ghost from his past in WWE? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW featured another major segment with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, all of whom eventually got physical in some capacity. Yes, even The Wiseman.

Roman Reigns shockingly pie-faced Heyman, leaving fans stunned. While CM Punk rushed to Paul's rescue, it didn't end in his favor. Heyman must be shocked over what happened. In fact, he may decide he needs to bring back a ghost from Roman's past, Brock Lesnar, to teach the OTC a lesson.

The Beast Incarnate is all too familiar with Roman Reigns, having battled at three different WrestleMania events. If Brock were to return to WWE and target Reigns, it would send shockwaves through the pro wrestling industry.

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen by WWE fans since SummerSlam 2023. At that event, The Beast lost to Cody Rhodes. Following the match, he showed respect to The American Nightmare, which significantly helped elevate Cody in the eyes of the fans.

If Lesnar does return to target Roman, it would set the stage for Brock and Paul Heyman to reunite. The two have been linked for decades. Long before he became a Wiseman, Heyman managed The Next Big Thing. Now, Brock could have Paul's support against the very man Heyman replaced Lesnar with.

Brock Lesnar could form a superteam in WWE with CM Punk

If Brock Lesnar returns to fight Roman Reigns on behalf of Paul Heyman, it would lead to another interesting dynamic. Where would CM Punk fit into all of this?

After all, CM Punk is another "Paul Heyman Guy." This one happens to be Heyman's best friend in the world. Punk even tried to save Paul from Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW tonight.

While Brock Lesnar is unpredictable, there could be a dream scenario of The Beast and The Second City Saint uniting. The two have been bitter enemies in the past, but they could form a superteam of sorts with the sole purpose of defending Heyman's honor.

A CM Punk and Brock Lesnar superteam would be nearly unstoppable. Roman Reigns would have no chance against the two. With that being said, this superteam could lead to a shocking reunion.

The OTC could turn to Seth Rollins. Despite their issues over the years, they were brothers in The Shield. They have also both hated CM Punk and Brock Lesnar, with Rollins' contempt for Punk being particularly strong. If Lesnar returns to WWE to assist The Wiseman, there could be some very interesting moments ahead.

