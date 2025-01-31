Paul Heyman to turn heel & cost former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Royal Rumble match? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman may find himself in one of the biggest dilemmas at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, as both Roman Reigns and CM Punk are set to compete in the traditional Rumble match. The Wiseman owes a favor to The Best in the World, which Punk could call in at the Royal Rumble to improve his chances of winning the 30-man match.

However, in a shocking twist, fans might see The Special Counsel turn heel and cost CM Punk the Rumble match. In a possible scenario, The Second City Saint might save his favor for the final moments of the Men's Rumble match. However, when he asks Paul Heyman to fulfill his request, The Wiseman might refuse.

The rationale behind this could be that the Hall of Famer ultimately chooses to remain loyal to The Original Tribal Chief instead of CM Punk. This last-minute betrayal could result in Punk facing elimination in the over-the-top-rope contest. This storyline could further pave the way for a blockbuster match between Punk and Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Reports have already suggested that a match between these two veterans is being discussed for The Showcase of the Immortals. Such a betrayal would give The Voice of the Voiceless a valid reason to challenge The Head of the Table, as Roman would likely protect Paul Heyman if Punk sought revenge after his shocking turn.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble when CM Punk and Roman Reigns will compete in the Men's Rumble match.

What did CM Punk disclose about Paul Heyman's favor on WWE RAW this week?

CM Punk partook in a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond on WWE RAW Netflix this week. During the segment, The Best in the World revealed some major details about the favor Paul Heyman owes him. The Second City Saint disclosed that the favor involves something The Wiseman is entirely uncomfortable doing.

When Redmond pressed for more information, Punk refused to disclose additional details, stating that he preferred to keep matters private for now. Furthermore, The Voice of the Voiceless hinted that the favor is connected to someone close to Paul Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Many believe this is a clear indication that the favor will have a direct impact on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. One key takeaway from Punk’s interview is that whatever the favor involves, it contradicts the wishes of The Special Counsel.

This significantly increases the chances of Heyman declining to comply at the last moment, potentially leading to a clash between Reigns and Punk at 'Mania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback