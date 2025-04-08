Paul Heyman to turn heel after WrestleMania; reveal he is working for 17-time WWE champion? Exploring potential twist

Paul Heyman’s situation worsened on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The Wiseman appeared in the main-event segment to address the recent fallout from last week's SmackDown, where he denied an order from Roman Reigns and accepted Punk's favor of being in his corner at WrestleMania 41 instead of the OTC's.

Hall of Famer said he remains loyal to his “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “Best Friend” CM Punk. However, before Heyman could say anything further, Seth Rollins interrupted Paul Heyman, advising him to stay away from their Triple Threat feud, trying to make him realise how Reigns and Punk have only used him when they needed to. Rollins shoved the Legend and then slapped him. Before the Visionary could do any further damage, CM Punk rushed in and attacked Rollins.

However, Rollins somehow regained the momentum and took Punk out, connecting his signature Stomp, leaving Paul, telling Heyman that now he also owes Rollins a favour as he spared him. This has tangled the situation more as fans are now wondering whom the Wiseman will help at the Show of Shows.

In shocking turns of events, Paul Heyman might turn heel at WrestleMania 41 and could leave the Triple Threat Match mid-match at night one, leaving all three superstars confused, and could appear on night two alongside The Rock, revealing the secret that he is actually working with The Final Boss.

The eagle-eyed fans saw a potential hint of it during the latest episode of RAW. While Heyman was passing from backstage, a new promotional picture of The Brahma Bull on a production truck was pointing a finger at the Wiseman. WWE under Triple H’s creative regime often drops these puzzles to hint at future possibilities.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Paul Heyman might betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are well-rounded inside the squared, having an impressive record of defeating legends and decorated WWE Championship records. This makes it difficult to pick a clear winner.

Many feel that Paul Heyman would play an important role in the outcome of a Triple Threat bout. The seeds were laid for the same when Wiseman chose to go with Punk and repay the favor, despite the OTC’s objections.

However, Paul Heyman confirmed that he is still loyal to his Tribal Chief. Things might take a turn when Hall of Famer betrays Roman Reigns and helps CM Punk win the Triple Threat bout, ending their historic team after five long years.

The scenario above is hypothetical. With WWE WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Wiseman plays a significant role in the outcome of their main event match

