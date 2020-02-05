Paul Heyman views 3-time Champion as 'next face of WWE RAW'

Paul Heyman makes key creative decisions on RAW

Buddy Murphy has opened up on the backstage relationship that he has with WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman.

The 31-year-old, who struggled for television time as a member of the SmackDown roster, has featured regularly on RAW since moving to the brand in the WWE draft in October 2019, with his biggest highlight so far coming when he won the RAW Tag Team titles with Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the former Cruiserweight Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion revealed that Heyman had a part to play in moving him to the red brand during the latest roster changes, and the former ECW owner even sees him as the possible “next face of RAW”.

“Working with Paul is awesome. Paul, during my NXT days where we originally met, gave me some nice words. Then I was drafted to 205 Live then to Smackdown and I kind of found myself a little bit lost on SmackDown with no real direction and Paul decided I would be a good fit for his brand, the next face of Raw.”

Buddy Murphy’s WWE RAW run so far

Having hardly featured on SmackDown during his six months with the brand, Buddy Murphy soon became a key part of RAW when he put together a six-match winning streak from October-December 2019.

He then lost three televised matches in a row against Aleister Black, prompting Seth Rollins to recruit him to his new faction alongside AOP duo Akam and Rezar.

Murphy and Rollins defeated The Viking Raiders to win the RAW Tag Team titles in January 2020, and they have since been feuding with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, as well as Erik and Ivar.

