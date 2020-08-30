Payback 2020: 5 Mistakes WWE must avoid at the PPV

In what is the rarest of occurrences in WWE, the company has decided to hold two back-to-back pay-per-views with only a week separating SummerSlam and Payback, the latter coming to us this Sunday. The build-up for many of the matches is understandably half-cooked but some of the storylines heading into Payback have been running the course for some weeks now.

The headliner of the show will see Roman Reigns tough it out against Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the latter's Universal Championship. There are other meaningful matches as well, such as Sasha Banks and Bayley defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

So what route will WWE take with Payback? That's certainly something to ponder about but there are some things that the company must absolutely avoid. On that note, here are five mistakes that WWE must not make at Payback 2020.

#5 The Miz interferes in Big E vs Sheamus at Payback

Big E and The Miz have had a few altercations in the last couple of weeks

Big E and The Miz had that argument regarding the former's ability as a singles competitor during Talking Smack last week and it's all gone downhill since then between the two Superstars. Big E teamed up with Heavy Machinery on SmackDown to go against Sheamus and Miz & Morrison. The New Day member secured the win for his team by securing the pin on The Miz.

That too was tag team competition but Big E will finally have his chance to prove his worth as a one-on-one competitor against Sheamus at Payback. The Celtic Warrior is one of the best modern-day performers in WWE but he simply does not need the win as much as his opponent.

The Miz could very well get involved in this match but that would only undermine Big E's credibility as a singles star. WWE has the chance to let the former NXT Champion gain some momentum with a clean win before taking on The Miz in a follow-up feud and they should make the most of that.