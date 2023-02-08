[PHOTO] 7ft WWE Superstar was once used as a body double for The Undertaker

Back in 2016, WWE used then-popular star Big Cass as a body double for The Undertaker while shooting a video package for WrestleMania 32.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, The Deadman met Shane McMahon inside Hell In A Cell and was victorious when all was said and done. He was featured in the opening video package for The Show of Shows that year, with then-WWE Superstar Big Cass being used as his body double.

In 2021, former WWE Superstar Aiden English revealed that he and Big Cass were used as body doubles for Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker for the WrestleMania 32 opening video package.

"So I was flown there to film part of the intro for WrestleMania 32. Me, Chad Gable, and Big Cass played body-doubles for famous Superstars."

Big Cass once showered massive praise on The Undertaker

A year after donning The Deadman's garb for the WrestleMania 32 video package, Big Cass appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast.

He spoke candidly about the WWE Hall of Famer and had nothing but praise for him.

“Undertaker is another guy when he’s around, I try to talk to him as much as possible. Yeah, but a lot of people are kind of intimidated by him. He’s The Undertaker! He’s the godfather of the locker room. I feel like I have a good rapport with him and I try to talk to him as much as possible.” [H/T Give Me Sport]

Cass' WWE stint ended in 2018, and he has wrestled for several major promotions since then. He currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling and uses the moniker of William Morrissey.

As for The Deadman, the pro-wrestling veteran is enjoying his retirement after a legendary 30-year run in WWE.

