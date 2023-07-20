[PHOTO] Bobby Fish shows off new bald-headed look

Former AEW and WWE wrestler Bobby Fish revealed a drastic new look in his latest Instagram post.

Fish has sported short brown hair for the majority of his wrestling career. Speaking in a video to promote an upcoming event, the 46-year-old showed off his bald-headed appearance for the first time.

The veteran wrestler also addressed his match against Franco Varga at the Global Fight Pass: First Time Everrr event in Chicago, Illinois, this Saturday:

Fish left AEW on August 31, 2022, after his one-year deal with the company expired. The former Undisputed Era member previously spent four years in WWE, where he performed on the NXT brand.

Bobby Fish's new look

Before joining WWE in 2017, Fish made a name for himself wrestling for companies including Pro Wrestling Noah and Ring of Honor.

Why did Bobby Fish leave AEW?

In June, Bobby Fish spoke about his AEW run in an interview on Tru Heel Heat Wrestling. He said his departure ultimately came down to the contract he had been offered.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion also denied suggestions that he valued himself too highly while negotiating a new deal:

"I don't overvalue myself, but I do value myself and I'm not going to be, I'm not gonna shortchange myself," Fish stated. "So other people can, but I'm not going to devalue myself and that's kind of where we were. So yeah, I walked, you know, and that was it. It was amicable, I mean they were like, 'Okay, well, yeah, we're not gonna,' and I said, 'Okay, I'm not gonna either,' so yeah." (H/T Fightful)

Fish has appeared in several promotions since leaving AEW, including IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

What do you make of Fish's new look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.