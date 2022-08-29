Photo: first look at WWE Clash at the Castle's set being built

WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle will emanate live from the 70,000+ seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3. Construction for the set, which includes the stage and ramp, has started about a week before the show.

The event will be WWE's first stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992, which took place at London's Wembley Stadium.

The first images of the set under construction have recently surfaced as preparations for the show commence in Cardiff. The picture, which comes via "3 Points of Articulation Wrestling" on Facebook, can be seen below.

WWE's Clash at the Castle set under construction

This will be the company's first premium live event to feature a full build under the direction of new Head of Creative Triple H. The show will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in front of thousands of The Scottish Warrior's countrymen.

Latest betting odds for WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, is less than a week away. As mentioned above, this will be the company's biggest event in the UK in 30 years. Revised betting odds for the show are now out.

These odds, courtsey of BetOnline, show the favorite to win the match with a (-) sign, and the underdog with a (+) sign.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) -160 vs. Drew McIntyre +120

- Roman Reigns (c) -160 vs. Drew McIntyre +120 SmackDown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) -400 vs. Shayna Baszler +250

- Liv Morgan (c) -400 vs. Shayna Baszler +250 Bayley, Dakota Kai, IO SKY -450 vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka +275

Seth Rollins -165 vs. Riddle +165

Intercontinental Championship Match - Gunther (c) -600 vs. Sheamus +350

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT WWE Clash at the Castle Betting Odds (Possible Spoilers) heelbynature.com/wrestling-news… WWE Clash at the Castle Betting Odds (Possible Spoilers) heelbynature.com/wrestling-news…

Even though we are quite close to Clash at the Castle, these are still not the final odds for the show, which usually come 24-48 hours before the event. These odds are also not an indication of the results on the night, so we advise against relying on them as such.

Also Watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles | WrestleBinge

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell