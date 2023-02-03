[PHOTO] Gigi Dolin poses for a selfie with 28-year-old former WWE Superstar

Gigi Dolin could become the new NXT Women's Champion in a matter of days, as she prepares for arguably the biggest match of her career so far.

In the lead-up to her big title match at Vengeance Day, Dolin seems to be enjoying life outside of professional wrestling. She recently posed for a selfie with former WWE star Nash Carter, also known as Zachary Wentz.

Taking to her Instagram story, Dolin once again shared a photo of herself with the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Check out Gigi Dolin alongside Zachary Wentz:

Wentz was part of WWE NXT alongside Wes Lee. Together, the duo won the NXT Tag Team Championships twice.

The former Nash Carter was released by WWE in April 2022 due to controversies outside of the professional wrestling world. This led to his tag team partner Lee focusing on his singles career.

Lee is the current NXT North American Champion and will defend his title against Dijak at NXT Vengeance Day.

Gigi Dolin will compete in a three-way match for the NXT Women's Championship

Gigi Dolin will be in action this Saturday in a three-way NXT Women's Championship Match. She is prepared to cross paths with current champion Roxanne Perez and Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne.

Dolin and Jayne won a Women's Battle Royal Match to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. While there were signs of dissension between the two, Toxic Attraction swerved fans to collectively attack Roxanne Perez leading up to Vengeance Day.

The Toxic Attraction duo has previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. However, following Mandy Rose's departure from WWE, Dolin and Jayne have mostly focused on bringing the NXT Women's Title back within the stable.

