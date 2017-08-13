WWE News: First backstage photo of Jinder Mahal as Champion from Backlash released

Jinder Mahal took to Instagram to send his message.

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

What's the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took to Instagram to send a message to the number one contender for his belt at SummerSlam 2017 Shinsuke Nakamura.

His post read, "Try and take this away from me Shinsuke Nakamura. This is the very first backstage picture taken of me as WWE Champion. It was taken in Chicago, right after WWE Backlash went off air. Never going to forget this moment". (Referring to the picture of him backstage after WWE Backlash).

In case you didn't know..

Jinder Mahal takes on Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship in SummerSlam 2017. Nakamura, the number one contender for the belt beat John Cena on Smackdown to earn a shot at the championship. This will be his first championship match on the main roster since his 'promotion' from NXT.

Jinder Mahal became the WWE Champion after beating Randy Orton at Backlash and has since held the title.

The heart of the matter

It'll be interesting to see who eventually picks up the belt, given the match between the two has been underbooked with little to no storyline, especially for a stage like the SummerSlam.

The logical move will be to keep the belt on Jinder Mahal and build up a story line which culminates in the Maharaja handing over the belt to Nakamura, but we have seen stranger things in the recent past.

Nakamura, who has had a very average run in terms of the standards he set during his time in NXT, will be looking to cement himself irrespective of whoever picks up the belt at the end.

What's Next?

With SummerSlam hours away, the match promises to be an interesting one, if not a brilliant.

Author's Note

Jinder Mahal, despite the criticism he has received since picking up the belt against Randy Orton, has had a decent run as a champion, and it will be very interesting to see what WWE choose to do with Nakamura in a match of this magnitude.