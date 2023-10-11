PHOTO: Liv Morgan shows off her temporary new look

Amid her absence from WWE, Liv Morgan took to Twitter/X to show off her new look.

Morgan has been keeping herself busy outside the squared circle while recovering from her current injury. The 29-year-old recently appeared at a NASCAR event.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently got herself new glasses and asked fans about their opinions on the new look:

"I got new glasses y’all @Prada What do we think ?? & I’m still gonna wear the iconic Harry Potters incase u can’t believe I got new frames," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet and her brand-new look:

In a follow-up tweet, though, she confirmed that the look is temporary:

"No it’s not !!" added Morgan.

Check out Morgan's follow-up tweet:

Liv Morgan revealed the reason behind her current hiatus from WWE

Liv Morgan is currently absent from WWE as she continues recovering from her injury.

In an interview with Muscle and Health, the former SmackDown Women's Champion confirmed the same reason for her absence. She also opened up about her current nutrition and wanting to return to the best shape of her life. Morgan said:

"I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."

Before her hiatus, Morgan was attacked by Rhea Ripley. The two former tag team partners could feud upon Morgan's return to WWE.

